Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Admit They're in Love During 'VPR' Finale

Play video content Bravo

The "Vanderpump Rules" reunion reached its climactic conclusion Wednesday night as Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss professed their love for one another -- doing so right in front of Tom’s jilted ex Ariana Madix.

The dramatic sequence went down halfway through the third and final part of the 'VPR' Season 10 reunion when Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Raquel why she didn't slam the brakes on her affair with Tom.

Raquel said it was "almost impossible" to turn away from their relationship, prompting Andy to explore if she was in love with Tom at the time. After a tense moment, Raquel nodded and said, "Yeah."

Predictably, Ariana lost it and did some name-calling, but Raquel stayed composed and went on to admit she was still in love with Tom.

Andy then turned to Tom and questioned whether he had the same feelings for Raquel. Tom took a deep breath and thought about it for what felt like an eternity ... then he finally blurted out, “I’m sorry. Yes.”

Of course, Ariana reacted with disgust, labeling Tom and Raquel "grody" and their expressions of love as "the most pathetic thing I've ever heard." Earlier, Ariana promised to never see or speak to Raquel again after the reunion and compared her to an evil "Dementor" creature from the 'Harry Potter' films.

The other 'VPR' cast members -- Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump -- chimed in from time to time, but it was mostly the Tom, Ariana and Raquel show.