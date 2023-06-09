Lala Kent Thinks Reality TV Fame Isn't Best For Raquel Leviss' Mental Health

Play video content TMZ.com

"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent says she and her castmates might've gone too hard on Raquel Leviss during the explosive reunion finale ... but also says reality TV doesn't seem to be the best line of work for someone like Raquel.

We got Lala at LAX Thursday and she's feeling much different toward Raquel after watching Wednesday night's episode ... compared to the "dirty" feeling she had in March after the reunion filming.

She says she recognizes the work Raquel's been putting in at the mental health facility after she got pelted with attacks from her costars for the affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back. Lala feels all the suffering Raquel's been going through is a sign the public spotlight isn't for her.

Play video content Bravo

As you know, Raquel -- as well as Tom -- were the punching bags during the 3-part 'VPR' reunion, and Raquel eventually broke down and confessed the full accurate timeline of when she and Tom started having sex ... debunking some of Tom's claims.

She started sobbing when she admitted a huge secret -- they'd slept together in Ariana and Tom's home while Ariana was away at her grandma's funeral.