Scheana Shay Rips Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss For Having Sex at Her Wedding

Scheana Shay is shaming Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for heating up their affair while they were in Mexico for her wedding ... claiming other guests picked up on the vibes.

We got the "Vanderpump Rules" star and her husband at LAX on the heels of the reunion show, and our photog asked if there were any surprises that came out of part two.

Scheana says they knew all the details of Tom and Raquel's scandal ... but tells us it's still pretty "disgusting" how they hooked up behind Ariana Madix's back at her wedding.

Remember ... Raquel revealed she and Tom banged multiple times during Scheana's August wedding in Mexico, which flies in the face of Tom claiming it was just a "one-night stand."

Scheana says when the cheating scandal broke, wedding guests started reaching out to tell her they noticed something strange going on between Tom and Raquel ... and everyone began connecting the dots.