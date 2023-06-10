Lala Kent Doesn't Think Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' Relationship Will Last

Play video content TMZ.com

Lala Kent has no doubt the flame between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will die out sooner than later ... and she's confident Tom will be to blame for their eventual breakup.

We got the "Vanderpump Rules" star at LAX, where she echoed what many fans have said about Tom and Raquel -- the whole "Scandoval" was a fun, sneaky fling for them, but that doesn't mean they'll stand the test of time.

Lala thinks Raquel would be down to turn their affair into a long-term, committed romance -- but Tom's a different story. She adds, "Whoever marries Sandoval, I feel really bad for them."

As for Ariana, Lala says her big discovery on Tom's phone -- which exposed the affair -- was truly a blessing in disguise.

Play video content TMZ.com