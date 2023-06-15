Tom Sandoval Says He Wasn't Body-Shaming Ariana Madix with T-Shirt Comment

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval says he wasn't body-shaming Ariana Madix when he groaned about her leaving her shirt on during sex ... saying his issue was with her lack of passion.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star set the record straight Wednesday, telling paparazzi what he meant by his comment on the reunion show.

Play video content 6/7/23 Bravo

Remember, Tom caused outrage at the reunion when he dished on one of the couple's last sexual encounters ... "Yeah, she kept her t-shirt on ... it was really hot."

Tom says he was complaining about Ariana being unenthusiastic about sex ... and he compares her wearing a shirt to someone rushing him through sex in order to meet someone for lunch.

While Tom's been getting a lot of flak for the reunion show dig, he says folks who think he was body-shaming Ariana have it twisted.

For her part, Ariana is making money off Tom's comment ... she's marketing a shirt with her face and the phrase "F*** Me In This T-Shirt" that's selling for $34.99.

Play video content 6/7/23 Bravo

Tom also clears the air about Tom Schwartz ... and says he's not going to speak for Raquel Leviss.