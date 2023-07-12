Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Both Go to SUR For 'Vanderpump Rules' Filming

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix can't avoid each other -- they're back to sharing the same space publicly for the first time since the explosive "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, and yes ... producers got it all on camera.

The whole 'VPR' cast flocked to SUR Restaurant in WeHo Tuesday, where James Kennedy was DJing -- apart from Tom and Ariana, Tom Schwartz stepped in ... as did Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. Sources on the scene tell us the boss lady, Lisa Vanderpump, was there too, hosting a dinner for the whole gang.

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom and Ariana weren't spotted together while at the spot, but they were for sure under the same roof ... so there's gotta be some tension there.

Play video content BACKGRID

Sandoval might have dodged Ariana, but he and Scheana got into a pretty intense argument -- it's hard to hear most of the conversation, but at one point you definitely hear her shout, "If you hadn't f***ed Raquel" ... before storming away.

Play video content 7/8/23 TMZ.com

As we reported, TMZ obtained footage of the Toms getting into a bit of a heated argument this week as the cameras rolled, so it seems the beating Sandoval's been taking since his affair with Raquel Leviss will continue into the next season.