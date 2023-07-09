Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Have Heated Talk During 'Vanderpump' Filming

Play video content TMZ.com

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have a lot of air to clear in the aftermath of Scandoval -- and they were doing just that this weekend ... while cameras were rolling, no less.

TMZ has obtained footage of the two "Vanderpump Rules" stars and business partners seemingly hashing out their issues Saturday night at none other than their own establishment ... TomTom in West Hollywood.

As you can see, they're seated across from each other and engaged in what looks to be a fairly serious conversation -- with Sandoval giving Schwartz a bit of a death stare here.

And yes, there's a film crew around them as well ... with cameras pointed right at them, so this will almost certainly be featured in the upcoming season -- which they're obviously shooting right now. Now, when it comes to what exactly they were saying ... it's anyone's guess.

You can't quite make out the convo from the audio in our clip -- but ya gotta figure they were discussing the fallout of Sandoval's cheating with Raquel Leviss ... which has been dogging him for months now, and which came to a head during the recent reunion episode.

Schwartz seems to have tried to distance himself from Sandoval of late -- but since they're both back on the show ... their paths were going to cross again eventually. BTW, we're told this intense chat between the Toms ended abruptly with Sandoval leaving and Schwartz staying behind ... who then continued talking with Lisa Vanderpump, sans any cameras.

In between this ... eyewitnesses tell us Schwartz didn't seem all that fazed by whatever happened with Sandoval, 'cause the dude was taking selfies with fans -- looking chill.