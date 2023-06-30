Lisa Vanderpump Not Getting In Middle of Raquel Leviss Contract Negotiations

Play video content TMZ.com

Lisa Vanderpump's not getting into the middle of the contract negotiations going on between Raquel Leviss and Bravo ... at least not publicly.

We got Lisa at TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood, and we asked her where things stand between Raquel and the network ... and the whole conversation played out in front of the TMZ Celebrity Tour!!!

Lisa was very chatty about the final days of her flagship eatery, Pump Restaurant Lounge, but she playfully tried to leave once our photog asked her about Raquel's contract discussions and 'VPR' filming a new season.

TMZ broke the story ... Raquel and Bravo recently started negotiating her new deal, but the clock is ticking because "Vanderpump Rules" is already filming the new season, fresh off her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

While Lisa is mum on dollar demands and contract details, she says a return date is squarely up to Raquel, who we've been told is getting close to leaving the mental health facility she's called home for more than 2 months.

Lisa says it's also going to be up to the other 'VPR' stars on how they welcome Raquel back into the fold after the Scandoval ... pointing out, they clearly all do their own thing already and don't necessarily listen to her.