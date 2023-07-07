Ariana Madix Feeling Happy Now After Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
7/7/2023 2:39 PM PT
Ariana Madix says she's certainly in a better place now than a few months ago when it comes to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ... but that doesn't mean she can totally move on.
We got the "Vanderpump Rules" star leaving her soon-to-open sandwich shop, Something About Her, in West Hollywood Friday -- she admits she's feeling a lot happier now compared to how tense things were for her earlier this year.
As we reported, Ariana's joining the "Dancing with the Stars" cast for its upcoming season, and we chatted with her about that gig, too ... and she tells us she's gettin' her stretches in to prep ahead of the September premiere.
We also bring up a wild hypothetical -- asking her what she'd do if Tom or Ariana get on the competition series as well ... but she's got her doubts the show producers would even think to put her through that kind of ordeal.
Remember, "Vanderpump Rules" started filming its 11th season at the end of last month, with Ariana shooting a scene with her sandwich shop co-owner Katie Maloney.
Tom confirmed he's back in front of the cameras this week -- but any sign Raquel is officially back on the series has yet to be seen, although her team and Bravo have been chatting about a new contract.