Ariana Madix Joining 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast for Season 32

Ariana Madix is riding the 'Scandoval' wave into another big branding move, but this one's gonna require lots of stretching -- she's officially busting some ballroom moves for "Dancing with the Stars."

Ariana and Derek Hough, one of the judges on the long-running competition series, made the big announcement Friday on "Good Morning America" ... saying the 'DWTS' crew will be "going mad" for Madix on season 32.

DH said she'll be saying "goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor" -- before they both broke into a fun little shimmy together in Ariana's new sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Ariana and Derek were spotted hanging out together Wednesday, and it looks like that's when they recorded today's 'DWTS' announcement ... since they're wearing identical outfits.

ICYMI, Derek -- who's taking over for the late Len Goodman -- teased Ariana taking the stage earlier this week, telling folks to guess who is joining the new batch of contestants ... making the mystery message while inside Ariana and Katie Maloney's shop.

