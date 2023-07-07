Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ariana Madix Joining 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast for Season 32

Ariana Madix Puttin' On Her Dancing Shoes ... Joins 'DWTS' Cast

7/7/2023 7:14 AM PT
ariana madix
Getty/ABC Composite

Ariana Madix is riding the 'Scandoval' wave into another big branding move, but this one's gonna require lots of stretching -- she's officially busting some ballroom moves for "Dancing with the Stars."

Ariana and Derek Hough, one of the judges on the long-running competition series, made the big announcement Friday on "Good Morning America" ... saying the 'DWTS' crew will be "going mad" for Madix on season 32.

ALL DANCING, NO DRAMA
ABC

DH said she'll be saying "goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor" -- before they both broke into a fun little shimmy together in Ariana's new sandwich shop, Something About Her.

ariana madix derek hough
The Image Direct

Ariana and Derek were spotted hanging out together Wednesday, and it looks like that's when they recorded today's 'DWTS' announcement ... since they're wearing identical outfits.

'Dancing With The Stars' Winners
Launch Gallery
'DWTS' WINNERS Launch Gallery
Getty

ICYMI, Derek -- who's taking over for the late Len Goodman -- teased Ariana taking the stage earlier this week, telling folks to guess who is joining the new batch of contestants ... making the mystery message while inside Ariana and Katie Maloney's shop.

6/28/23
ARIANA ON SET
Splash/BACKGRID

As we reported, Ariana was spotted with the 'VPR' cameras last week when the crew started filming ... shooting a scene with Katie while shopping at a thrift store for their eatery.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later