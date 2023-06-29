Ariana Madix Seen Filming New Season Of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Ariana Madix is back in front of the cameras once again ...spotted for the first time filming for the latest season of "Vanderpump Rules."

AM was out in Los Angeles Wednesday as 'VPR' began shooting for season 11, shooting a scene with Katie Maloney as they shopped at BTS Thrift Store.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... they filmed for about 3-4 hours, browsing for some items to put in their new sandwich shop, Something About Her in West Hollywood, which we're told will be a big part of their storyline this season.

Our sources say while filming, they picked up some fine china, glassware, and other cute knickknacks for the shop.

Hours later, we're told Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy filmed late in the evening at TomTom in West Hollywood.

TMZ broke the story, there's still no word on if Raquel Leviss, who Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana with, will be coming back to the show. Sources tell us production and Raquel's team are working on getting her back to the show and filming, but she's still at a mental health facility.