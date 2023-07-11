Tom Sandoval Says No Beef with Adele After Her 'Vanderpump Rules' Diss

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval says he has no issue with Adele despite her dragging him over his cheating scandal ... and she's far from canceled in his world.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was out Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley when a pap asked him about Adele dissing him last month during her Las Vegas residency.

Play video content 6/26/23

Remember ... Adele asked the crowd what exactly Tom did for a living other than cheat on his girlfriend on reality TV, and she wasn't impressed by his music career.

Tom's taking it all in stride though ... saying he understands why Adele would have a negative view of him based purely on 'Scandoval,' which he feels is no fault of hers.

Play video content 7/8/23 TMZ.com

While Tom says he's never been to an Adele concert, he wouldn't turn down an opportunity to see her perform just because she gave him a hard time.

Tom's obviously had a lot worse said about him -- mainly from costars, and especially his ex, Ariana Madix -- so, it makes sense he's basically unbothered by Adele joining the chat.