'Raquel' Leviss Bound By Bravo Contract for Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

The mystery of whether "Raquel" (now Rachel) Leviss has all the cards in her negotiations with Bravo is a mystery no more, because we've learned she's bound by an existing contract.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Bravo has a contract with Leviss which binds her to Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules."

Leviss' rep tells TMZ, "She has been under contract ... She is just renegotiating possible terms."

The word "possible" is highly relevant, since Bravo has a right to lock Leviss in at the rate mentioned in her contract. It's not uncommon in the reality world for some cast members to try and get a bump, but Bravo could reject that and Leviss would still be bound by her contract.

There is a wild card. TMZ broke the story, Leviss left the mental health facility she called home for 2 months about a week ago. Although we're told she's doing a lot better, she could almost certainly quit the show if she felt it would compromise her mental health and a doctor agreed.

In case you didn't see our story Friday, she's now going by her government name, Rachel, because her therapists convinced her all the detractors who are using that name as a slight would be disempowered if she embraced the name.