Tom Sandoval Doesn't Know How Raquel Leviss is Doing, Makes Duet Pitch to Adele

Tom Sandoval said a lot in what appears on the surface to be a goofy convo ... a lot about Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and even Adele.

Let's start with the goofy stuff. A photog mentioned how Adele's been on his radar, even mentioning the 'Scandoval' during one of her Vegas residency shows. Check out the tune he belts out ... we're guessing it's not gonna end up in Sin City.

As Tom was leaving IntoMeSea Spa in Santa Monica Wednesday with reality show alum, Billie Lee ... the photog pivots to a sore subject -- Ariana.

The question is innocent enough ... how does he think she'll do on "Dancing with the Stars?" Tom noodles on it, and he bends over backward to give his ex high praise. Interesting.

And, finally -- and most important -- the photog asked how Raquel is doing. Before he tells the photog he should ask her, Tom kinda slips and says, "I don't know." If he doesn't, that's pretty revealing.

He's mum on whether Raquel is coming back to the show. As we reported, no deal has been made. Raquel and Bravo are in negotiations, and we're told her mental health is paramount over any reality show.