Raquel Leviss Still in Negotiations for 'Vanderpump Rules,' No Deal in Place

There's still a major piece of the puzzle missing on Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules," because we've learned Raquel Leviss is still NOT signed on.

Sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations tell TMZ ... Raquel's people are "talking" to Bravo, but the deal is not done.

There have been various media reports indicating Raquel has already signed on. Those reports are not accurate. They're still negotiating.

Our sources say there's one thing that remains paramount in any possible return to "VPR" -- Raquel's mental health.

As we reported, Raquel has been in a mental health facility since mid-April, in the wake of all the fallout and hate as a result of Scandoval.