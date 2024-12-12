James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber Seen for First Time Since His Arrest

Ally Lewber, James Kennedy's girlfriend of more than 2 years, has emerged amid the news of the "Vanderpump Rules" star's domestic violence arrest.

The astrologer, who has appeared on 'VPR' alongside the DJ, was spotted outside the home she shares with James in Burbank, CA ... looking seemingly unbothered, despite the recent controversy involving her boyfriend.

Check it out ... Ally stepped out in front of her house on Thursday, mere hours after TMZ broke the news that her Bravo personality beau had been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence earlier this week.

Ally seemed to be keeping a low profile, wearing only a pastel sweatshirt and black shorts as she took a phone call. However, AL was noticeably smiling during the chat, clearly engrossed in her conversation while making her way back inside.

As TMZ previously reported, James was arrested at a Burbank residence Tuesday evening ... after attending a holiday party at Kathy Hilton's home with Ally by his side earlier in the night.

The evening took a troubling turn, it seems ... law enforcement sources told us the reality TV star was arrested after allegedly grabbing a woman in a domestic incident. Though, we were told officers did not see any visible injuries on the woman.

Play video content TMZ.com