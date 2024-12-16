'Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Helps Girlfriend Move Items Out of Home

James Kennedy was spotted helping his longtime girlfriend, Ally Lewber, load her personal items into her car just days after his arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence. Now, TMZ has learned the couple is currently spending time apart.

In photos taken Sunday outside their San Fernando Valley home, James appeared somber as he helped Ally carry a laundry hamper, suitcase, and other belongings to her car.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... despite the recent situation, James and Ally are still together romantically as of now. Ally, however, has temporarily relocated to an Airbnb nearby, where she plans to stay with her family, who recently arrived in town to support her.

We're told Ally is still processing the situation and hasn’t made any long-term decisions about the relationship. For now, she’s leaning on her family for support as she navigates the holidays and decides her next steps.

Our sources say Ally plans to spend the upcoming holiday back in Ohio with her family. Whether James will join her remains uncertain.

We broke the story ... James was arrested last week following an argument with an unnamed woman. According to the Burbank Police Department’s arrest log, the woman claimed her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground.

