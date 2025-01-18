Snoop Dogg Performs at Crypto Ball For Trump's Inauguration to Lukewarm Crowd

Play video content X/ @robsmithonline

Snoop Dogg's bringing Doggystyle to D.C. performing at an event for Donald Trump's inauguration ... and, the crowd didn't seem super into it.

The rapper performed at the Crypto Ball in Washington D.C. last night ... the first of several events marking Trump's ascension to the highest office in the land.

Check it out ... Snoop took the stage in front of a crowded audience and performed some of his hit songs -- including "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Check out the clips ... SD's rapping to the track -- telling the crowd to get loud, and psuhing them to belt out lyrics -- but, it seems like many of them aren't really screaming out the track.

All in all, it's a pretty lukewarm reaction to a major star ... not the vibe of the big stadiums and packed clubs Snoop's played in the past.

Unsurprisingly, Snoop Dogg's getting a ton of hate for this performance online ... with many questioning why he's perform at an event celebrating Trump -- with some claiming he's clearly showing his support for DJT here.

It's a controversial topic ... with some celebs -- like Yvette Nicole Brown -- claiming a performance at a Trump Inaugural event is essentially like cosigning on his policies.

Kid Rock -- an ardent Trump supporter -- went on Fox News recently and said that couldn't be further from the truth.

Snoop Dogg singing don’t stop believing for a Trump crypto inauguration party was not on my bingo card 🤣 pic.twitter.com/onSH8w5hKO — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) January 18, 2025 @KarluskaP

BTW ... there was one moment when the crowd showed some life -- screaming their support for Snoop when he started his rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."