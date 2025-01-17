Kid Rock Needles Michelle Obama for Skipping Trump's Inauguration

Kid Rock is gearing up to perform at one of Donald Trump's big inauguration events over the weekend -- but one former first lady who won't be at the inauguration is Michelle Obama -- and KR is taking a little jab at her.

The rock star was interviewed Thursday by Fox News' host Jesse Watters who kicked things off by asking KR if Monday's inauguration was going to be his first.

KR responded no and that he heard Michelle was skipping the event, before telling a story about how he performed at Barack's 2009 inauguration despite not voting for him.

Jesse then asked Kid why he thinks Michelle is ditching Trump's inauguration — and KR replied, "She seems a little angry."

Earlier this week, Michelle's office confirmed she would not be going to the ceremony but wouldn't elaborate, although Barack will be there front and center.

Michelle was also MIA from Jimmy Carter's funeral recently — but Barack made an appearance and was even seen getting chummy with Trump.