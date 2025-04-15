'It Ends With Us' Crew Member Says Blake Lively Took Advantage of Justin Baldoni

Play video content 60 Minutes: Australia

Looks like Justin Baldoni's got a major W in his books ... 'cause an "It Ends with Us" crew member just publicly spoken out in support of him -- and completely bashed Blake Lively in the process.

"It Ends with Us" storyboard artist Talia Spencer sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" for an interview that aired this weekend, and she came out swinging at Blake ... claiming she thinks the actress "smelled [Justin's] kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power" during the filming process.

Doubling down on her thoughts, she agreed Blake "wrestled control of the film" and claimed the final version of 'IEWU' is nothing like Justin's original plan.

She noted ... "I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin's original vision for the film."

Talia also said she finds it "very hard to believe" Blake's allegations against Justin that he sexually assaulted her during production, and crafted a retaliatory public smear campaign to take her reputation down. She cited his mission statement to create a film portraying domestic violence -- which was to empower women experiencing it at home.

She also said she felt "more comfortable" being around Justin than other directors she's worked with in the past.

This isn't looking too good for Blake who, as you know, sued Baldoni back in December. He answered with a lawsuit of his own ... filing his defamation suit against her, her publicist Leslie Sloane, and her hubby Ryan Reynolds in January -- and asking for a whopping $400 million in damages.

The pair have been in a back-and-forth battle since. Blake tried getting his lawsuit thrown out in March, but so far ... things are moving forward.