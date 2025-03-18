Ryan Reynolds Asks Judge to Dismiss Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Against Him

Your Lawsuit Against Me Should Be Tossed Out ...

Ryan Reynolds is asking a judge to let him out of the ongoing legal saga between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively ... and he's taking some shots at Baldoni in the process.

Ryan just filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's defamation suit against him.

According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ryan says Justin is showing his true colors in filing suit against him ... claiming Baldoni took his "thin-skinned outrage over a movie character" and decided to go after Ryan in court ... a reference to the satirical, woke Nicepool character from the new 'Deadpool' movie, which JB thought was an obvious shot at him.

Reynolds says Baldoni's lawsuit won't hold up in court ... he says him referring to Baldoni as a "predator" is constitutionally protected opinion ... and, even if not, he says it's substantially true.

Blake's husband also rips Baldoni's lawsuit as essentially a "burn book" ... and he claims Justin is just trying to shame him for sticking up for his wife.

Ryan is asking to dismiss the claims against him with prejudice so it can't be filed again.

Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, lawyers for Reynolds, tell TMZ ... "Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to express his opinion of Mr. Baldoni, which should be comforting to a group of people who have repeatedly called Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds 'bullies' and other names over the past year."

