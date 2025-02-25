Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' Dance Echoes 'Green Lantern' Scene, Fans Note

Was Blake Lively trying to recreate a scene from a 2011 film in last year's "It Ends with Us" that's led to controversy and jealousy? One fan's conspiracy theory has taken off online, and others are noting similarities.

In the 2011 comic book flick "Green Lantern," Blake's character dances with the hero -- her future husband, Ryan Reynolds -- and it seems to resemble a disputed scene in "It Ends with Us" that's part of a harassment lawsuit.

Blake is suing her "It Ends with Us" castmate and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, and her lawsuit describes one scene in which the two slow-dance in a bar -- she says Baldoni nuzzled her neck and whispered into her ear, making her uncomfortable ... and no one was aware of the comment.

Years earlier, in "Green Lantern," Ryan also dances intimately with his scene partner -- Blake herself. The two were not married then -- Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Blake was dating Penn Badgley.

A fan online noted the scenes' similarity Sunday, and posed the question -- was Blake trying to recreate the same scenario, consciously or not?

Leanne Newton posted on X ... "I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from IEWU. The only difference is the characters were talking. Could it be possible that Lively was trying to recreate the scene to be similar to the scene she did with her husband when she fell in love with him? Did she rewrite the scene to mirror the details of the dance? Is this what she means when she says her husband is 'all over this movie'?"

Newton speculates RR was jealous when he saw the 'IEWU' dance scene, after rumors of his own infidelity following 'Lantern's release.

Various others commented on Newton's post, agreeing with the premise -- though at least one person noted the similarities don't prove anything, that Blake could have felt uncomfortable in the 'IEWU' scene nonetheless. It's also unclear who exactly wrote the bar's dance scene.

Baldoni released raw footage from the 'IEWU' clip in January, featuring sound that was not in the movie -- the two actors talk about the scene as they dance, and they're surrounded by cast and crew in the background. Blake even says it would be "more romantic" if they were talking during their dancing. Justin tells her she "smells good," referring to her commenting on her spray tan, and the two laugh.

Reynolds divorced Johansson in 2010, and married Blake in 2012. Scarlett went on to marry 'SNL' funnyman Colin Jost in 2020.

Blake filed a lawsuit in December against Baldoni alleging harassment on set ... Baldoni then filed his own lawsuit against the New York Times, alleging a coordinated, targeted smear campaign against him.