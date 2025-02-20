Baldoni Says Taylor Swift Helped Cast Role in 'It Ends With Us,' Old Clip Reveals

Taylor Swift might be more involved in the creative process for "It Ends With Us" than she’s claiming -- or so the Internet says, thanks to some videos that have been dug up.

A bunch of clips from the film’s 2024 promo tour are making the rounds online, seemingly proving Swift's involvement -- and one standout includes Justin Baldoni gushing about how Taylor helped cast Isabela Ferrer, who plays young Lily Bloom.

Justin explained he showed Isabela's casting tape to both Blake and Taylor -- and just like that, they instantly knew she was the one.

Later, when asked how he scored Taylor’s "My Tears Ricochet" for the film, Justin gave all the credit to Blake -- calling her a hands-on force in every aspect of the production and a "marketing genius."

There's also a clip of Isabela herself talking about T-Swift's hand in her casting -- and Blake added in another video, "I mean honestly she was with me on this experience the whole time all throughout so she really lived this with me."

TMZ broke the story ... Taylor was pissed Blake dragged her into "It Ends With Us" legal drama -- with sources telling us she never took sides in their script dispute, and also denying some other key claims.

While Blake thinks their friendship’s fine, insiders say Taylor's not thrilled ... especially after learning Blake was name-dropping her all over town.