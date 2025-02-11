Taylor Swift Tips Service Staff at Grammys Afterparty

Taylor Swift tipped a bunch of service staff working the Grammys ... slipping them cash on her way out ... and it's all on video.

New footage shows Taylor walking in the hallway in what appears to be Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles -- where the award show was held -- before she stops and hands out cash tips to a group of servers.

OMG! Taylor tipping the workers at the grammys after party!



“we appreciate you so much” she is an angel! pic.twitter.com/TnYx8NQX2M — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 11, 2025 @moonlithoax

Taylor is walking past when she's overheard saying, "Thank you so much for all your hard work" and then it looks like she recognizes the servers and doubles back to give them a fat tip.

She slips the cash to four workers one by one, thanks them, and then continues making her exit. One service worker tells Taylor, "We appreciate you so much."

Taylor didn't win any Grammys, but she seemed to be in good spirits here ... and it's clear her gesture, and the money was much appreciated.

She's got a good reputation for tipping and being generous, whether it be tips, donations or bonus payments to her tour workers ... and that's on full display in the video.