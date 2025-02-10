President Trump Blasts Taylor Swift After Chiefs Super Bowl Loss

President Donald Trump took a major shot at Taylor Swift for getting booed during the Kansas City Chief's big loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl.

The 47th prez hopped on his "Truth Social" platform last evening -- and he had some choice words for Taylor after the Eagles trounced the Chiefs 40-22. Taylor was there to root on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Trump wrote, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Of course, Trump was referring to the moment when the crowd started booing the pop superstar after her image flashed on the Jumbotron inside Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At first, Taylor appeared stunned as her eyes widened and she glanced at her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who was seated next to her. Taylor then smiled and laughed it off.

As you know, Trump has been pissed at Taylor ever since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Days after Taylor backed Harris, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"