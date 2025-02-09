Donald Trump and Tiger Woods Golf Together Before Trump Attends Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Tiger Woods met up for a round of gold before Trump heads to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl.

The 47th President, Tiger and his son, Charlie played a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach on Sunday morning ahead of Trump flying to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

President Trump spotted warming up for a round of golf with Tiger Woods & his son, Charlie pic.twitter.com/meKD78t5Ue — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2025 @Breaking911

Video shared on social media showed Trump, Woods and his son out on the range in the sunny Florida sun. As we reported ... 47 is attending the big game in NOLA so it's safe to assume after leaving the golf course he made his way to Air Force One to make the 2 hour flight to The Big Easy.

This is the first time we've seen Tiger since he announced the passing of his mom, Kultida Woods last week. At the time, Trump offered his condolences sharing Kultida "was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance."

This will be Trump's first Super Bowl of his second term term in office. The Prez is a well-known sports fan so him attending the tonight's game makes sense.