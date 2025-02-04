Donald Trump Planning To Attend Super Bowl LIX

President Donald Trump won't be watching the Super Bowl from the White House family room ... POTUS is attending the big game in New Orleans!

TMZ Sports has confirmed DJT plans to be in the building at Caesars Superdome on Sunday evening for SB 59, the first Super Bowl of his second term.

It's well-known that 47 is a big sports fan who loves going to see events live. Over the last few months, despite readying to take office again, Trump has attended a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC and the annual Army vs. Navy football game.

As for how he will be received, there's a good chance Trump gets a warm reception. Polls show 47 has never been more popular with the public, not to mention he won Louisiana (location of the game) by 22 percentage points (DT, 60% and KH, 38%).

Of course, the Super Bowl is one of the most highly secured events in the entire world, and the president's attendance makes it even more protected.

The White House has not confirmed Trump's plans to attend the event.