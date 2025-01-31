Trump Administration Hits Back at Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations

Play video content Instagram / @whitehouse

President Donald Trump's administration is directly calling out Selena Gomez for her tearful reaction to the recent mass ICE arrests ... accusing the starlet of having little empathy for those "murdered by illegal aliens."

The White House formally uploaded a video to Instagram and other social sites on Friday evening, where they highlighted 3 separate cases where women were allegedly killed by undocumented individuals.

The captions added ... "Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murdered by illegal aliens. Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders."

Watch the video, the mothers -- including Alexis Nungaray, Tammy Nobles, Patty Morin -- all open up about their respective heartbreak ... and accuse the "Only Murders in the Building" actress of putting on an act to "garner sympathy for lawlessness."

As Patty bluntly put it ... "No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children."

The women also applauded 47 for beefing up the immigration policy in the U.S. after returning to the Oval Office earlier this month.

As you know, Selena -- a 3rd-generation Mexican American -- felt differently over the mass deportations ... uploading a video of herself crying about ICE's actions and declaring her people were "getting attacked."

She quickly deleted the video and later defended she was just showing "empathy for people."

Yet, the damage had been done, prompting even border czar Tom Homan to respond ... who encouraged Selena to take the issue up with Congress.