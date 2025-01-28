'The View's Sara Haines Fiercely Defends Selena Gomez's Tearful ICE Reaction

Play video content ABC / The View

"The View" cohost Sara Haines has spoken out in defense of Selena Gomez ... after the pop star sparked controversy for her tearful reaction to recent ICE raids.

The TV personality weighed in on Selena's now-viral video on "The View" Tuesday, where she instructed conservative pundits to hold back on criticizing the former Disney Channel star ... defending SG was merely showing some empathy.



As Sara put it ... Selena could be outraged over the increase in immigration arrests following Donald Trump's return to the White House, while simultaneously being against undocumented criminals putting roots down in the U.S.

She noted ... "Selena Gomez can feel compassion for people being deported. She has a very personal connection to that. Her grandmother came in the back of a truck across the border and her father was then born in the country ... That is natural to then say, 'God, it's heartbreaking to watch this.'"



Sara then called out those who suggested Selena's reaction was somehow a sign she was OK with the murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley ... who was murdered while on a jog by José Antonio Ibarra, an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant.

Yet, as Sara pointed out, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency hasn't been transparent about who they've arrested and deported.

She added ... "If they broke down every person deported and said, 'We've got 16 murderers, 15 rapists, 13 repeat offenders,' everyone in this country, including Selena Gomez, would say, 'Bravo!' But that's not what's happening."



So, until they do, Sara demanded others "never condemn someone for showing empathy for another person"!!!