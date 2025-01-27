Selena Gomez Breaks Down in Tears Over Mass ICE Arrests

... 'All My People Are Getting Attacked'

Selena Gomez has issued a tearful apology to her "people" ... after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency arrested nearly 1,000 migrants in one day following Donald Trump's return to office.

The pop star posted to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning, where she openly sobbed while reflecting on the recent arrests. Benny Blanco's fiancée noted how "sorry" she was over the news and declared her people were "getting attacked."

Selena appeared most rattled about "the children" being taken in raids ... a clear reference to the president's recent authorization allowing ICE to target schools and churches moving forward.

She continued ... "I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do."

Despite her despair, the American-Mexican star promised to try "everything" to protect her community.

Selena has since taken down her emotional reaction, however ... indicating she received backlash over the blubbering upload.

The former Disney Channel alum wrote in a follow up post ... "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."

Selena's reaction comes after ICE confirmed officers arrested 956 people on Sunday in multiple raids in Chicago, Miami, and Newark.

Trump has signed several immigration-related executive orders since taking office last week ... fulfilling his campaign promise to crack down on undocumented individuals by executing mass deportations.