Selena Gomez Shares Passionate Kiss With Benny Blanco in Holiday Instagram Post

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco once again made it clear they are very much in love ... this time packing on the holiday PDA just 2 weeks after their engagement.

Sporting her enormous rock from Benny, the couple loved up on a comfy chair ... passionately smooching -- with the caption ... "Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!"

Seems the PDA pic was snapped Wednesday in New York ... when the lovebirds were spotted at author Jake Cohen's Hanukkah celebration, since they are rockin' the same cozy outfits.

The couple got engaged earlier in the month ... remember, the actress shared a look at her huge marquise-style ring ... sending fans into a joyous frenzy.

At the time, she gave a glimpse at the sweet proposal, sharing a pic of herself lovingly staring at the ring while enjoying an outdoor picnic, with the caption ... "forever begins now.."