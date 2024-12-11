Selena Gomez Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is ready to take her relationship with Benny Blanco to the next level ... she has officially announced her engagement to the music producer.

The "Only Murders in the Building" actress posted the happy update on her Instagram Wednesday evening, sharing an up-close look at her sparkling diamond ring -- which happened to be a marquise-style stone.

The former Disney Channel star also gave a glimpse at the sweet proposal, sharing a pic of herself lovingly staring at the ring while enjoying an outdoor picnic -- where the couple feasted on Taco Bell and other goodies, it seems.

Alongside the upload, she wrote ... "forever begins now.."

Benny was feeling equally giddy by the update, adding in the comments ... "Hey wait … that’s my wife."

Selena and Benny first started dating in July 2023 ... though, they actually first met decades prior when SG first began pursuing music seriously. The pair went on to collaborate on the song "I Can't Get Enough," but their partnership didn't turn romantic until last year.

The twosome sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, when Selena notably covered her ring finger with a heart emoji in one eyebrow-raising mirror selfie. She was later spotted rocking a gold band on that same hand ... further fueling chatter that she and the hit maker were planning to walk down the aisle.

While the couple didn't address the speculation at the time, both Selena and Benny made it clear they were serious about one another ... gushing about their relationship in the press on more then one occasion.