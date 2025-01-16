Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Lend Helping Hands Amid L.A. Wildfires

Play video content Instagram / @selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are doing what they can to give back to those who've put their lives on the line amid the Los Angeles wildfires ... volunteering in person to feed a crowd of first responders.

The pop star dressed down and masked up to hand out sandwiches to firefighters and police officers Thursday, after multiple infernos wreaked havoc throughout the City of Angels ... as the fight continues.

The Disney Channel alum and her fiancé oversaw meal service for the dedicated firefighters and cops, and she also gave a shout-out to the brave men and women.

Check it out ... in a quick clip uploaded to Instagram, Selena declared she's "grateful for these individuals" ... zooming in on the crowd of emergency workers.

Selena isn't the only celebrity who's helping L.A. -- best friend Taylor Swift revealed Thursday the various organizations she's donated to ... and encouraged her followers to do the same.

Fergie met with firefighters in Pasadena after the firemen and women worked to put out the flames that surrounded her home ... saving her abode from near destruction.