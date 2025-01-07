Selena Gomez Can't Hide Embarrassment Over Jimmy Kimmel's Engagement Gift

Jimmy Kimmel has turned Selena Gomez into a blushing bride thanks to his eyebrow-raising engagement present ... which he presented to the starlet on national TV.

Check it out ... the "Emilia Pérez" star could barely hide her embarrassment when the late night host gifted her a "Daddy Saddle" to congratulate her on her recent engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

Play video content ABC / Jimmy Kimmel

The exchange occurred during Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where the host revealed he did not have a "traditional" present to give Selly and her new fiancé.

He added ... "It’s not necessarily a practical gift, but I think you and Benny are really going to enjoy it. It’s called the Daddy Saddle -- and you can ride around on Benny in a very wholesome way, also."

At first, Jimmy noted the Daddy Saddle is a kids gift ... and pretended he wasn't trying to suggest anything untoward.

Selena was ultimately a trooper during the awkward exchange, laughing off the present and thanking Jimmy for thinking of her. However, she did cover her face while shooting a horrified expression to the camera moments after receiving the unexpected gift.

As you know, Selena and Benny announced their engagement back in December ... when the former Disney Channel star showed off her massive marquise diamond ring on Instagram.

Her celeb friends -- including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Jennifer Aniston -- piled on the love after the news broke. No word yet on when Selena and Benny plan to tie the knot.