Selena Gomez Shows Off Engagement Ring, 'Dreamed of This Moment My Whole Life'

Selena Gomez can't stop sharing photos of her engagement ring ... and it looks like Benny Blanco really hit a home run here.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star posted a couple new looks at the huge rock on her finger Thursday, gushing over the bling on her Instagram story.

Selena announced her engagement to Benny a little over a week ago, and she's apologizing for continuing to harp on the ring, explaining ... "Sorry last post... I've just dreamed of this moment my whole life".

No apologies needed, Selena ... the massive 8-carat diamond rock is worth bragging about!!!

SG posted a clip of all the diamonds in the ring shining in the sunlight in what appears to be her backyard ... next to a swimming pool ... and she also shared a mirror selfie, highlighting the ring as she grips her iPhone.