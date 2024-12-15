Selena Gomez Leaves the Ring at Home on First Outing Since Engagement

Selena Gomez is forgetting something big ... her first time out since announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco, and she was not wearing her engagement ring!

The actress arrived Saturday at the Harmony Gold Theater in L.A., where photogs focused on her left hand which was missing the massive 8-carat diamond rock her record producer fiancé put on her last week.

Selena, who wore a black velvet skirt with a white blouse, was wearing jewelry on her right hand. It's unclear why she didn't wear the engagement ring to the work event, which she attended without Benny. It could've been a security decision amid a rash of L.A. robberies.

The outing comes days after she announced her engagement to Benny in an Instagram post. The two were dating for a year and a half before he popped the question.