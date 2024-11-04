Selena Gomez Responds to Body-Shamers After Premiere of 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez came in hot, shutting down body-shamers who had the audacity to troll her look at last week’s "Emilia Pérez" premiere in L.A.

In a now-deleted TikTok post, trolls in the comments claimed Selena was "hiding" her body by posing with her hands across her stomach at the American French Film Festival -- but the actress hit back in the comments, saying it made her "sick" to see people coming for her weight.

Selena set the record straight, explaining her pose was because of a SEBO flare-up in her small intestine -- a bacterial overgrowth condition that causes bloating, pain, and other not-so-glamorous symptoms.

She also declared she doesn’t care about looking like a stick figure because she doesn't have that body type ... passionately wrapping up with, "No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human."