Selena Gomez Votes On Her Way to TV Premiere in L.A., Video Shows

Play video content

Selena Gomez was on her way to her TV premiere in Los Angeles on Monday — but she made an important pit stop to cast her vote for the next U.S. president.

Check out the video ... the singer/actress is all dolled up in a sparkling red gown while being chauffeured to the opening of Disney Channel’s "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," starring Selena and David Henrie.

Sitting in the backseat of her car, Selena addresses her fans through the camera, saying, “We can’t go to the premiere without voting!”

Cut to Selena running down a sidewalk in her snazzy dress until she finally arrives at a drop box. She then shoves her ballot inside the box and checks the slot, remarking, "Sure that sucker's in."

Then Selena smiles and gives a thumbs up showing off her "I Voted" sticker on her purse. Of course, Selena didn't give up who she voted for between Trump and Harris.