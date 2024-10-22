Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to Benny Blanco & Édgar Ramírez After Grinding Incident

Selena Gomez is making it clear everyone needs to "Calm Down" ... proving all is well between herself, boyfriend Benny Blanco and costar Édgar Ramírez after a recent viral grinding incident.

The actress stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, "Emilia Pérez" ... and spent some quality time with both her beau and her bestie during the film's after-party at local hotspot Mother Wolf.

Check it out ... Selena, Benny and Édgar look like 3 peas in a pod while cozying up in a booth at the industry event ... where they matched in all-black ensembles.

Selena has her arm noticeably around her music producer boyfriend's shoulder, as her costar in the "Emilia Pérez" flick beams to her right.

If there was any awkwardness after Selena and Édgar's night out ... it's all dissipated now.

As TMZ previously reported, Selena went viral after she and Édgar were seen dancing closely at Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" tour stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC last month.

Play video content 9/30/24

Though Selena and Édgar got too close for comfort for fans who ship the actress with her hit-maker honey ... the Disney Channel alum verified she only had BB on the brain that night, shouting out her boyfriend in another sexy dance upload.

She later addressed the controversy, writing online ... "Omg how dare I dance with my bestie 😱."

Selena and Édgar then refused to keep their distance ... showing some love to one another at the NYC premiere of their movie at the start of the month.