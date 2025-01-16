Lil' Kim Claps Back at Haters, Insists L.A. Needs Monsoon to Wipe Out Fires

Lil' Kim isn’t backing down … doubling down on her wish for a monsoon to drench L.A. and put the wildfires out for good -- despite online backlash.

The rapper posted on X Thursday saying she didn’t get what all the fuss was about -- insisting a monsoon is just heavy rain, which in her mind, is exactly what L.A. needs.

Lil' Kim even backed up her take with a Google definition of a monsoon, highlighting the part about it causing a "seasonal shift in wind direction that can bring extreme wet or dry weather."

A monsoon isn’t technically classified as a natural disaster, but it can unleash extreme flooding that wrecks homes, crumbles infrastructure, and wipes out crops. And, ironically enough -- more lightning strikes mean a higher chance of fires.

On the flip side, heavy rainfall from a monsoon can help tame wildfires by cooling things down and adding much-needed moisture to the air and soil -- which is what Kim was likely getting at with her well-intentioned post.