Lil' Kim Claps Back at Haters, Insists L.A. Needs Monsoon to Wipe Out Fires
Lil' Kim isn’t backing down … doubling down on her wish for a monsoon to drench L.A. and put the wildfires out for good -- despite online backlash.
The rapper posted on X Thursday saying she didn’t get what all the fuss was about -- insisting a monsoon is just heavy rain, which in her mind, is exactly what L.A. needs.
Lil' Kim even backed up her take with a Google definition of a monsoon, highlighting the part about it causing a "seasonal shift in wind direction that can bring extreme wet or dry weather."
A monsoon isn’t technically classified as a natural disaster, but it can unleash extreme flooding that wrecks homes, crumbles infrastructure, and wipes out crops. And, ironically enough -- more lightning strikes mean a higher chance of fires.
On the flip side, heavy rainfall from a monsoon can help tame wildfires by cooling things down and adding much-needed moisture to the air and soil -- which is what Kim was likely getting at with her well-intentioned post.
But, given how much L.A. is already struggling with the wildfires, it's no surprise her post didn’t land well -- 'cause wishing for another extreme weather event isn't what the city needs right now.