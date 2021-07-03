'The View' Cohost Sara Haines Hopes Meghan McCain's Replaced With GOPer
'The View' Cohost Sara Haines Pushes to Replace Meghan McCain ... With Another Conservative
7/3/2021 12:55 AM PT
Sara Haines says "The View" should replace Meghan McCain with someone who shares her views ... i.e. another conservative.
We got "The View" cohost leaving Thursday's taping in NYC just moments after Meghan announced she's leaving the show after 4 seasons. Sara, who BTW has great fashion taste, tells us it's her hope the show adds another panelist who brings diverse opinions.
She says the reason is simple ... despite the name of the show in the singular ... it's best when it represents different views, although Meghan was the lone, conservative wolf.
What's more ... Sara says the so-called bad blood between Meghan and the other cohosts is not why she's bouncing. Simply put ... Sara says the pandemic made Meghan re-assess what matters to her right now ... and it's being in D.C. full time with her baby girl. Production sources tell TMZ ... the arguments that became super personal did take their toll on her.
As far as getting along ... check out what Sara says she and Meghan have in store to celebrate her 4-year run on the show ... if and when Meghan ever returns to NYC.