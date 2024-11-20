Jose Ibarra Found Guilty of Murdering Laken Riley

Play video content CNN

Jose Ibarra -- the man standing trial for nursing student Laken Riley's murder -- has been found guilty.

The verdict was announced minutes ago ... with a Georgia judge deciding Ibarra is guilty after the prosecution and defense agreed to a bench trial instead of a trial by jury.

Video and audio evidence played a key role in this trial ... with video of Ibarra unable to tell cops how he ended up with fresh scratches and marks on his arms just hours after Laken's death played in court earlier this week.

Prosecutors claim they found Ibarra's DNA under Laken's fingernails ... and, they also presented a clip which shows Ibarra tossing a bloody sweatshirt into a dumpster.

The state played the 911 call made from Laken's phone made just after 9 AM on February 22, 2024 ... an eerie silence is heard on the other end of the call, then some breathing, followed by thumping noises.

Authorities say Ibarra attacked Laken with the goal of sexually assaulting her and ended up killing her instead, in Athens, Georgia. Prosecutors alleged Ibarra struck Riley repeatedly in the head with a rock and strangled her. He was arrested the same day she died.

Ibarra was charged with malice murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and related crimes ... and he could receive a sentence of life in prison.