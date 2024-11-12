Vogue Male Model Charged With Murder in New York Man's Stabbing Death

A male model who has appeared in Vogue has been arrested and charged in the brutal stabbing death of a father in New York that left the deceased with a knife lodged in his chest.

20-year-old model Dynus Saxon is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant, who cops say was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Bronx.

Dynus has graced the pages of Vogue Italia, modeled clothes for Calvin Klein and Levi's, and made appearances at movie premieres for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "The Batman."

Cops say police were called to a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon, where they found Grant lying on a sofa in an apartment ... with a knife wedged in his chest and cuts to his hands and feet.

