Playboy, Maxim Model Masuimi Max Died of OD, Fentanyl

Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max died from an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, TMZ has learned.

The death has officially been ruled an accident more than a month after her shocking death. As law enforcement sources previously told TMZ ... Masuimi -- who was also an actress -- was discovered dead in her Las Vegas-area home on January 25.

At the time, authorities said they did not suspect foul play ... but an investigation was set to be conducted.

Masuimi's modeling career began back in the early 2000s and led to appearances in several big publications, including Playboy, Maxim, Alt Magazine, Bizarre Magazine, and others. While Masuimi never rose to A-list status while pursuing an acting career ... she did have several credits on her IMDB page -- including "Cornman: American Vegetable Hero" and "Giantess Battle Attack."

She even acted opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube, having played an uncredited role in the 2005 action flick "xXx: State of the Union." ICYMI ... you can see Masuimi in the movie as rapper Xzibit's character's girlfriend.

Her most recent credit was in 2023 for an indie horror movie, titled "Protege Moi" -- in which she played the character Mercel.