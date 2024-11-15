Slain Nursing Student Laken Riley 911 Call Audio Played in Court

Play video content

Laken Riley -- the nursing student prosecutors claim was killed by an undocumented immigrant back in February -- may have used her phone to call 911 before she died ... and, the audio is harrowing.

Special Prosecutor Sheila Ross played the call in court in Athens, Georgia Friday ... saying it came in about 8 minutes after Ross began her morning run -- and, captures the sound of her final moments.

There's not much to hear in the actual audio ... just what sounds like heavy breathing and the sound of nature, then some thumping -- before prosecutors say someone on the other end hung up.

Prosecutors say the 911 dispatcher tried to call back twice ... though neither call was picked up.

Jose Ibarra -- an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela -- has been charged with malice murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and related crimes ... and, he faces a life sentence if convicted. He's pled not guilty.

Investigators claim Ibarra left a fingerprint on Riley's phone and DNA under her fingernails from where she allegedly scratched him.

Authorities say Ibarra attacked Laken with the goal of sexually assaulting her and ended up killing her instead. Prosecutors allege Ibarra struck Riley repeatedly in the head with a rock and strangled her. He was arrested the same day Laken died.

She was 22 years old.