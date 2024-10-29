L.A.'s Los Feliz Murder Mansion Now for Sale for $3.649 Million

True crime fans have a chance to buy one of Los Angeles' most infamous properties ... the Los Feliz Murder Mansion has officially hit the market.

For those unfamiliar with the macabre estate, the 1920s Spanish Revival -- with 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, and over 9,000 square feet of living space -- sits in the heart of the Hollywood-adjacent neighborhood of Los Feliz ... and has brought in a number of murder-obsessed onlookers over the years.

The grand mansion -- now on the market for $3.649M -- has quite the history thanks to the number of notable deaths tied to the home. First built in 1925 for Harold and Florence Schumacher ... the couple famously passed away within weeks of each other 3 years after purchasing the home.

As the property changed hands, tragedy stayed put ... new owner Welford Beaton watched his 21-year-old son Donald, who lived with him, die from an infection. Welford had an unpleasant fate himself, experiencing bankruptcy a year after Donald's death.

Yet, it's the 1959 murder that took place in the manor that became the most infamous.

Dr. Harold Perelson -- who was facing extreme financial struggles at the time -- beat his wife, Lillian, to death with a hammer ... and also attacked his eldest child, 18-year-old Judy, who escaped the assault.

Dr. Perelson went on to kill himself after the fatal outburst.

Following this newsworthy bout of violence, the home was branded the Los Feliz Murder Mansion ... a moniker the manse has been unable to shake.

The property has changed hands multiple times over the past 6 decades -- attorney Lisa Bloom even owned the deed for nearly 4 years before selling in 2020 -- but the house has remained empty.

"Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans notably visited the property in 2022 ... where the 'GA' crew seemingly captured a "ghost chair" during an investigation.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022 Discovery+

The mansion was also featured in an episode of "Buying Beverly Hills," where The Agency learned about prior remodel plans for the estate ... done by renowned architect Richard Landry (AKA the man who renovated the Sharon Tate house).

In fact, whoever coughs up the $3-million-plus for the home will get the Landry plans ... a dream project for the right developers. Here's hoping they're not afraid of ghosts!!!