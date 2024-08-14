'Poltergeist' House Listed for Sale, 1st Time in 45 Years

A piece of horror movie history could be yours ... as the famed haunted house from "Poltergeist" has officially hit the market.

The home -- which served as the central location in the Steven Spielberg-scripted supernatural flick -- hasn't been listed for sale in more than 45 years ... but is now looking for new living owners.

The abode, located outside Los Angeles in Simi Valley, CA, boasts a 16,000-square-foot lot, with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large swimming pool and a jacuzzi.

Despite its connection to the popular horror film, the sellers promise there's no ghostly antics to worry about.

So, if you are able to scare up the $1.174 million asking price, rest assured you won't have to share the property with any unwanted specters.

For those unfamiliar with "Poltergeist," the Tobe Hooper-directed film starred Craig T. Nelson as the Freeling patriarch, who enlists the help of parapsychologists after his new home experiences some strange occurrences. Spoiler -- it's eventually revealed that the home was built on top of a cemetery ... which is why the family is being haunted.

The movie made over $120 million at the box office ... opening the scary door to 2 follow-up films, and a 2015 remake starring Sam Rockwell.

There's lots of spooky lore tied to the "Poltergeist" franchise ... mainly because the child star of the movie, Heather O'Rourke, died from a sudden illness while making the 3rd film in the series.

So, if none of this scares you off ... be sure to get your offer in soon!!!