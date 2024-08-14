'Poltergeist' House Listed for Sale, 1st Time in 45 Years
'Poltergeist' House Don't Say Boo to This Price!!! ... on Sale for 1st Time in 45 Years
A piece of horror movie history could be yours ... as the famed haunted house from "Poltergeist" has officially hit the market.
The home -- which served as the central location in the Steven Spielberg-scripted supernatural flick -- hasn't been listed for sale in more than 45 years ... but is now looking for new living owners.
The abode, located outside Los Angeles in Simi Valley, CA, boasts a 16,000-square-foot lot, with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large swimming pool and a jacuzzi.
Despite its connection to the popular horror film, the sellers promise there's no ghostly antics to worry about.
So, if you are able to scare up the $1.174 million asking price, rest assured you won't have to share the property with any unwanted specters.
For those unfamiliar with "Poltergeist," the Tobe Hooper-directed film starred Craig T. Nelson as the Freeling patriarch, who enlists the help of parapsychologists after his new home experiences some strange occurrences. Spoiler -- it's eventually revealed that the home was built on top of a cemetery ... which is why the family is being haunted.
The movie made over $120 million at the box office ... opening the scary door to 2 follow-up films, and a 2015 remake starring Sam Rockwell.
There's lots of spooky lore tied to the "Poltergeist" franchise ... mainly because the child star of the movie, Heather O'Rourke, died from a sudden illness while making the 3rd film in the series.
So, if none of this scares you off ... be sure to get your offer in soon!!!
Lauren Murdock of Equity Union Real Estate holds the listing.