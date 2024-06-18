'Fear' Home Gets Makeover in Canada, Hits Market for $14.4 Million

The seaside home famously used as a filming location in the Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon thriller "Fear" is up for sale ... after getting a complete, and stunning, makeover.

Mark and Reese shot a good portion of their 1996 movie at this Canadian location, but the home is a lot different, and more modern, now. One thing that hasn't changed is the incredible scenery around it -- the home sits on the shores of the Salish Sea in British Columbia, just outside Vancouver.

In the drama flick, Mark and Reese's characters are love interests ... and the home is where she lives with her family.

Now, the house seen in the movie was torn down, and in 2021 a new pad on the same lot was completed -- it's 5,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and looks super sleek.

Hollywood scriptwriter Jo Kirkpatrick previously owned the home and its current owners just put the estate on the market with a Canadian $19.8 million price tag.

Thanks to the conversion rate, that's a mere U.S. $14.4 million, for any potential buyers south of the Canadian border!

The home is mostly steel and glass, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding beach, sea, islands, mountains and wildlife. The property includes a 400-square-foot private beach, plus a heated swimming pool looking out at the water and a home gym.

If ya got the dough, this is BC living at its finest -- and if ya don't, well, just enjoy the pics. Nothing wrong with daydreaming!

