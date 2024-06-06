Iconic 'Full House' Home Back Up For Sale at $6.5 Million

An iconic Victorian home in San Francisco famously used for exterior shots in sitcoms "Full House" and "Fuller House" is back up for grabs ... and it's more expensive this time around.

The four-bedroom estate on SF's "Postcard Row" just hit the market for $6.5 million ... this after last changing hands back in 2020 for $5.35 million, when "Full House" creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin sold the place.

Folks will instantly recognize the home's front door and bay window ... but the interior of the 3,737-square-foot home was not used in the show ... 'FH' was mostly filmed in a Hollywood studio, aside from those exterior shots. That's why this looks so freakin' different!

The three-story pad includes a master suite on the top level ... and it's decked out with a fireplace, spa-like bath, walk-in closet and sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay.

Originally built in 1900, the place got a renovation in 2019 ... and now there's a custom chef's kitchen with a wine fridge and state-of-the-art Viking appliances, plus an entertainment room, and a home gym.

The backyard is an English garden ... complete with concrete slabs featuring handprints and signatures from the "Full House" cast. Cut. It. Out!!!