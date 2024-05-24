Judge Judy Lists New York City Penthouse for $9.5 Million

Judge Judy is putting her NYC home on the market and her asking price is pocket change ... well, pocket change relative to her wealth!

Judy and her hubby, Jerry Sheindlin, have listed their duplex penthouse for $9.5 million. They've owned it since 2013, and it's just a piece of a large real estate portfolio. They own a massive home in Greenwich, Conn, Newport, Rhode Island, Naples, Florida and Bev Hills.

As for the NYC digs, it has 4 bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wood-paneled library, formal dining room and an entry that approaches 30 feet in height.

As for our pocket change comment, Her Honor is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and for years and been at the top of the heap when it comes to TV salaries, approaching $60 mil a year. That ain't small claims, for sure!